SBP’s foreign exchange reserves fall to $3.537 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $482 million to $3.537 billion in the week ending June 16, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday.

The total reserves of the country dropped by $515 million to $8.863 billion. The reserves of commercial banks fell by $33 million to $5.326 billion.

The SBP attributed a drop in foreign exchange reserves to the repayment of external debt.

“During the current week, SBP has received $300 million proceeds of GoP [Government of Pakistan] commercial loan. These inflows shall be incorporated in the reserves position to be published as of 23-Jun-2023,” the SBP said in a statement.

Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said the reserves decrease is due to a temporary difference arising out of the time lag between debt payment and its reimbursement.

"Having said that there are $900 million payments due in June, which won't be rolled over, thus, reserves at the end of the year, are expected to be lower than current levels," Rauf said.

Over the weekend, the finance minister, Ishaq Dar said that China will roll over $300 million in three to four days. A day prior to Dar's remark, the government had declared that $2.3 billion in Chinese loans will be rolled over before the current fiscal year's end on June 30. This comprised the repayment and refinancing of $1.3 billion in loans as well as a $1 billion State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) deposit.

The SBP reported receiving $1 billion last Friday. Dar reported that the amount had been repaid to the China Development Bank on Monday and had been rolled over within a week of the bank's decision to refinance Pakistan's loan facility. Dar also mentioned that another $300 million loan had been repaid to the Bank of China on Friday in the hopes that it will be refinanced within three to five days. Dar hopes to keep the central bank’s reserves at $4 billion.

The IMF's criticism of Pakistan's most recent budget indicates that there is a growing possibility that the lender would decide against providing long-awaited assistance before the bailout program's expiration at the end of June, according to analysts. This would greatly increase the likelihood of default by resulting in a severe dollar deficit for the first half of the fiscal year, which begins in July, and maybe for longer.

As the $6.5 billion loan programme is set to expire at the end of June, the government of Pakistan has once again requested that the IMF release the $1.1 billion tranche that has been due since November of last year.