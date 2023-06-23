NAB seeks bank records of Pervaiz Elahi, 8 others

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has widened the scope of investigation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi.
According to sources, NAB has requested the bank records of nine important personalities including Pervaiz Elahi from the State Bank.
In this regard, the sources said, bank records and transaction records of two tycoons have also been sought.
According to the sources, the State Bank has requested records of foreign transactions from all banks in Punjab, records of remittances through credit and debit cards have also been requested. NAB has asked State Bank to provide all the records by June 23.
NAB is investigating the case of Pervaiz Elahi from the angles of making assets beyond income and alleged money laundering, the sources said.
Rawalpindi: The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi here on Thursday finalised arrangements for Eidul...
Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted pre-monsoon rains with dust thunderstorms in upper and...
Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has taken a positive step and directed authorities...
KARACHI: The comedy movie ‘Money Back Guarantee’ will have its world TV premiere on Eid.Famous director Faisal...
RAWALPINDI: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said...
LAHORE: The first meeting of the Manifesto Committee of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party was held under the chairmanship...