NAB seeks bank records of Pervaiz Elahi, 8 others

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has widened the scope of investigation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi.

According to sources, NAB has requested the bank records of nine important personalities including Pervaiz Elahi from the State Bank.

In this regard, the sources said, bank records and transaction records of two tycoons have also been sought.

According to the sources, the State Bank has requested records of foreign transactions from all banks in Punjab, records of remittances through credit and debit cards have also been requested. NAB has asked State Bank to provide all the records by June 23.

NAB is investigating the case of Pervaiz Elahi from the angles of making assets beyond income and alleged money laundering, the sources said.