Rescue 1122 finalises arrangements for Eidul Azha

Rawalpindi: The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi here on Thursday finalised arrangements for Eidul Azha and directed all its wings to remain on high alert in all tehsils of the district during the Eid holidays.

The Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi’s Emergency Ambulance, Rescue, Motorbike Service and Fire Service would remain on high alert throughout the district to assist the citizens in emergencies on Eidul Azha holidays, said the Rescue-1122 spokesperson, Muhammad Usman Gujjar. He informed that District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 presiding over a meeting held here at Rescue 1122 office reviewed all the arrangements made for Eidul Azha and finalised them.

The meeting was attended by all the officers of all rescue stations in Rawalpindi. According to the spokesman, emergency service posts would also be set up at cattle markets, mosques and Eidgahs where trained emergency paramedical staff would be provided to ensure emergency assistance in case of any emergency.

“If there is flash flooding during Eid holidays, Rescue-1122 will be ready to better deal with emergencies in all districts,” he said. In Rawalpindi, special duties of rescue personnel have been deployed in control rooms, emergency rescue stations, emergency ambulances, fire tenders, rescue and recovery vehicles, special vehicles, water bowsers and motorbike ambulances, he said adding, moreover, the key points would be set up in cattle markets of Rawalpindi and all other tehsils during on Eid while Eidgah Sharif, Children Park Gawalmandi, Liaquat Bagh, Jamia Masjid Faizan Madina Adiala Road, Captain Bilal Shaheed Chowk Chaklala Scheme-III, 22 No. Chungi and Rawal Park, Kuri Road during Eidul Azha holidays.