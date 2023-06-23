Prevailing heat wave conditions likely to subside from June 25

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted pre-monsoon rains with dust thunderstorms in upper and central parts of the country from June 25 to 30 with occasional gaps saying the prevailing heat wave conditions are likely to subside from June 25.

Met Office informed on Thursday that moist currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country from Arabian Sea and a westerly wave is likely to enter in upper parts of the country on 25th June. Under the influence of this weather system, rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh from 24th (night) to 30th June with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, D I Khan, Karak, Waziristan, D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, from 26th to 29th June, while in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana on 27th/28th June.

According to Met Office, the prevailing heat wave conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period and heavy rain fall may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore on 26th and 27th of June, and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Issuing an alert, the Met Office said heavy rain may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of D G Khan and adjoining areas of north-east Balochistan on 27th June. Travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period. Farmers are advised to manage their agricultural activities keeping in view the weather forecast.