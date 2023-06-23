PPP to continue Benazir’s mission, says Kaira

RAWALPINDI: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was committed to continuing the vision and mission of their leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto with the pledge to promote democracy in the country.

Addressing the 70th birthday of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he said Shaheed Bibi is alive in the hearts of people and her services rendered for the poor people would always be remembered.

“Even the worst political opponents of Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto praised their vision, which was a glowing tribute to both the leaders,” he said, adding that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had a close association with every party worker.

He said Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto always strived for the uplift of poor segments of the society and that was why terrorists assassinated her but she is still alive in the hearts of people.

Kaira said the farmers were prosperous and there were job opportunities in abundance during the former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s regime.

He said the PPP always made decisions in the largest national interest and believed in the politics of reconciliation, adding that the credit for this goes to former president Asif Ali Zardari who brought all the political parties to the negotiation table to steer the country out of political quagmire.

“Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was also following BB’s vision for the supremacy of law and strengthening of democracy,” he said, expressing confidence that the PPP would win

the next general elections with an overwhelming majority and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will be the next prime minister.

Kaira said Benazir Bhutto’s daughters would also take part in the politics and “you will see their ability.”

He said the PPP workers will have to come out of their homes in the coming general elections.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Sardar Saleem Haider also addressed the event and paid tribute to Benazir Bhutto, saying his doors were open for every PPP worker.

Later, the minister expressed his deep sorrow over the drowning of Pakistanis in the tragic incident of shipwreck in Greece and expressed sympathies with the grieved families.