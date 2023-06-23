Amid rising temperatures: Sherry stresses precautionary measures ahead of GLOF risks in GB, KP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday emphasised the need for vigilance and precautionary measures among district administrations, local organisations, and communities as temperatures in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were expected to rise by 4-6 degrees above normal.

“This significant temperature increase raised concerns about the heightened risk of flash floods and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) in the region,” she said in a news release issued on Thursday.

The minister underscored the utmost importance of prioritising safety, particularly as the upcoming week aligned with the celebration of Eidul Azha, a time when an influx of tourists was expected in the northern regions due to the holidays.

Recognising this increased footfall, she stressed the significance of heeding early warnings and making adequate preparations, and highlighted that it was crucial for individuals to remain attentive and take necessary measures to ensure the wellbeing of both residents and visitors during this festive period.

“Pakistan holds the distinction of having the most extensively glaciated areas in the world outside of the Polar Regions due to its geographical location at the confluence of three mountain ranges, the Himalayas, Karakoram, and Hindukush.”

She said the alarming scientific warnings have surfaced concerning the future of these glaciers, indicating a projected substantial reduction of 75 percent in their volume by the conclusion of this century.

“Such a significant decline in glacial mass poses a severe threat, as it can result in extreme floodings and water shortages for the communities residing downstream.”

She said the government has acknowledged the risk of GLOFs in its National Climate Change Policy and National Determined Contribution.

“To actively address these challenges, the government partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to implement the GLOF-II project.”

She said the project aims to enhance community resilience in the face of climate-induced disasters, imparting essential knowledge and skills to enable communities to prepare for and safeguard themselves against the potential occurrence of GLOFs or floods.

“Under the GLOF-II project, significant progress has been made in enhancing community resilience through various initiatives.”

She said sixteen (16) Community-Based Disaster Risk Management Committees (CBDRMCs) have been established with trained volunteers responsible for identifying potential climate-induced threats and responding effectively.

“To support communities during disasters, six CBDRM centres have been constructed across six valleys,” she added.

She said in addition, fifty-five (55) protective structures in the form of gabion walls have been constructed to safeguard community habitats and livelihoods, adding that water accessibility has been prioritised by rehabilitating forty (40) irrigation channels.

“Furthermore, hazard vulnerability and risk assessments have been completed for sixteen (16) valleys, with the findings shared with the provincial government and respective communities.”

The minister said sixteen (16) safe havens have been completed, and efforts are underway to identify safe havens and routes for the communities to seek protection during disasters.

“Hazard Watch Groups, equipped with surveillance and rescue equipment, have been established in the most vulnerable valleys. Inclusive mock drills, involving all community members, including women and girls, have been conducted in these valleys to capacitate them to safeguard themselves.” She said the differently-abled individuals have been identified, and linkages with volunteers have been established to provide support in case of climate-induced calamities.

“Contingency plans, tailored to specific valleys and districts, have been developed in collaboration with the GB government, delineating clear roles and responsibilities for relevant departments,” she added. She further said ten of the most vulnerable glaciers are being closely monitored by the Suparco to assess their susceptibility to the GLOFs and share early warnings.