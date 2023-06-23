IHC grants time to Qureshi, Asad Umar for appearance

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted more time to PTI leaders, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, for appearance and adjourned hearing in their cases of their interim bails in a case registered by Tarnol Police Station.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case wherein petitioners’ counsel Ali Bokhari Advocate appeared before the bench. The lawyer said that both the petitioners had arrived IHC in the morning at 7:30 am but they were not allowed to enter. He prayed the court to grant time till Friday (today) to his clients for appearance. The court accepted the request and adjourned further hearing of the case.
