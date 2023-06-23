Executive allowance for ACE officers okayed

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has approved the Executive Allowance for Anti-Corruption Establishment officers.

The ACE officers will be given the same allowance as secretariat and police officers. Earlier, the difference between the salaries of anti-corruption officers was huge. Due to disparity in salaries, good officers used to shy away from posting to the Anti-corruption Establishment, the ACE spokesperson said, adding that by eliminating the difference in salaries, the tendency of officers to be employed for the ACEwould enhance.