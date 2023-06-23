Annual fund for writers enhanced from Rs2m to Rs9m: Amir Mir

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Amir Mir said that the annual fund of Punjab Writers Welfare Fund has been enhanced from Rs20 lakh to Rs90 lakh. He said this while presiding over a meeting of Punjab Writers Welfare Fund at Alhamra on Thursday.

Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik, members of the Board of Governors Punjab Writers Welfare Fund, including Ata ul Haq Qasmi, Dr Khawaja M Zikriya, Neelam Ahmed Bashir, Khalid Qayyum, Ambreen Fatima and others participated in the meeting.

It was decided during the meeting to compile a list of writers, littérateurs and poets aspiring for financial aid so that they can be provided financial assistance forthwith.

It has been decided on the proposal of Secretary Information & Culture that a sub-committee will also be constituted so as to make the mode of disbursement of the welfare fund transparently.

The sub-committee will scrutinise the aspirants for the financial assistance through the Lahore Arts Council, Punjab Arts Council and Majlis-e-Taraqi-e-Adab so that the amount can be disbursed to the deserving writers, littérateurs and poets.

Transport owners warned: Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mines & Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad has directed strict monitoring of transport fares on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

Soon after assuming his responsibilities as transport minister, he expressed his determination that overcharging from the passengers going to hometowns on Eid would be stopped in any case.

He said that the CM ordered to provide all possible facilities to the passengers.

Ibrahim Murad directed the Transport Secy to form a special squad to prevent overcharging. 'Setting up counters for passengers at bus stands should also be reviewed'.

He warned that action would be taken on the complaints of passengers.