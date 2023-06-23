Cabinet rejects proposal to impose tax on 5-acre land

LAHORE: The 18th provincial cabinet meeting, presided over by the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, was held in the walled city.

During the session, the proposal to impose agricultural income tax on owners of 5-acre land was rejected. Additionally, the cabinet decided to maintain the stamp duty rate at one percent and approved amendments to the First Schedule of the Stamp Act 1899. Amendments to the Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012 were also approved, abolishing all taxes and duties on IT business, education, and training in Punjab.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved the extension of contracts for employees of the hepatitis and infection control programme, as well as the provincial TB control programme. A significant decision was made to restore historical buildings and ancient gates across Punjab, including Lahore.

The restoration of the 12 ancient gates of Lahore to their original grandeur was entrusted to the Director-General of the Walled City of Lahore Authority, by the chief minister. WCLA director general gave a briefing on the restoration of historical buildings and expressed gratitude to the chief minister and the cabinet for their support, which was appreciated by the cabinet.

The cabinet also approved the renewal of the agreement regarding new issues and the scope of the Punjab Health Facilities Management Company. Various matters related to the Universal Health Insurance Programme in Punjab were also approved. Additionally, the extension of contracts for 605 employees of the Directorate General of Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education was approved. In terms of vehicle registration fees, one percent reduction was approved for vehicles ranging from 1500cc to 2000cc in Punjab, aligning them with the fees in Islamabad.

Regarding mining, the cabinet approved the revision of royalty rates for limestone and argillaceous clay in large-scale mining operations. To reduce subsidies in the transport department, a non-fare revenue generation model was approved, facilitating commercial activities at metro bus and Orange Line Train stations. Permission was granted to operationalise the Major General Sheikh Al Mur bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum Gynae Hospital in the Gulab Wala area of 18 Hazari Tehsil of Jhang. The cabinet approved the grant implementation for the hospital and included the scheme in the annual development programme. Additionally, the establishment of a council for the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs) was approved.

The decisions taken in the 5th meeting of the cabinet standing committee on finance and development, the third meeting of the cabinet standing committee on legal affairs & legislation, and the 7th meeting of the cabinet standing committee on law and order were ratified by the cabinet.

During the meeting, it was reported that the Mines & Minerals Department had collected approximately 14 billion in taxes, surpassing the target of 12 billion for the current fiscal year.

The meeting was attended by ministers, advisers, chief secretary, IGP, Chairman P&D, secretaries, and others.