CTD files FIR against ex-Lal Masjid Khateeb, others

ISLAMABAD: The Counterterrorism Department (CTD) has registered a first information report (FIR) against former Lal Masjid Khateeb Maulana Abdul Aziz and four others under terrorism and criminal charges including Sections 7/11 EE of the Anti-terrorism Act, AO 13/20/65 and 324/427/353/186/148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The CTD police on Wednesday arrested three people with lethal arms and ammunition including small machine guns (SMGs) and Kalashnikovs. However, Maulana Aziz and another armed man managed to escape during a shootout between Maulana’s group and the CTD personnel.

Station House Office (SHO) Shams Akbar lodged a complaint with the CTD police station concerned, saying that he along with his force was on patrolling duty when he received information about 2pm on June 21 that a double-cabin vehicle bearing registration number CK-759 was passing through Aabpara towards Melody Market with suspicious people equipped with lethal weapons on board. “As the indicated vehicle was intercepted, the people on board jumped out and opened straight fire on police,” the SHO commanding the force said and added that the CTD personnel, however, overpowered three shooters and snatched their weapons with ammunition, but Maulana Aziz managed to escape from the scene while shooting at them. The arrested gunmen were identified as Murad Khan hailing from Upper Dir, Abrar Ahmad of Bagh, AJK, and Sarfraz Hussain of Poonch, AJK.