ATC dismisses Khadija Shah’s bail plea

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday dismissed the bail plea of PTI worker, fashion designer Khadijah Shah, in the Askari Tower attack case.

Judge Ejaz Ahmed Buttar announced the reserved decision.

Earlier, in the proceedings, Khadija’s lawyer argued that his client was not involved in the attack and requested the court to grant her bail. However, the prosecution argued that Khadija was the prime suspect in the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the decision on the matter and later dismissed her bail plea. Gulberg police had registered a case for arson and vandalism against Khadija and others.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department has rejected a request to provide B-Class prison facilities to Khadija Shah.

Khadija Shah’s lawyer Sumera Khosa had sought B-Class facilities in jail for her client, which was turned down by the Punjab Home Department. According to the documents available with The News, IGP Prisons has recommended denial of B-Class facilities to Khadija Shah as she has been charged under PPC 395 (dacoity).