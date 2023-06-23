Master plan for flood-hit areas’ reconstruction next month: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar speaks in the National Assembly in Islamabad on June 19, 2023. — Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday announced that a master plan for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-hit areas would be prepared by the 15th of next month.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the decision to this effect was taken in recent meetings with the senior leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party and other coalition partners. He said work on the master plan would be started by the Planning Ministry soon after the passage of the budget. Unprecedented floods inflicted a loss of over $30 billion on the country and $16.3 billion would be required for the completion of construction and rehabilitation work in the next four to five years. He made it clear that $11 billion of $16.3 billion would be spent on the flood-hit areas of Sindh while the rest would be made available for Balochistan and South Punjab.

He said international donors had pledged over $8 billion to help the flood-hit people of Pakistan. It had been decided that reconstruction projects worth $8.1 billion would be funded by the country with a 50-50 per cent share from federal and provincial governments.

He said the Sindh government had started a flood emergency housing project. A funding of Rs50 billion would be required for this project during the next fiscal year. Fifty per cent of the funds would be contributed by the federal government. An investment of Rs46 billion is required for the KB feeder of K-4 and the extension of the Keenjhar Lake.

An amount of Rs6 billion would be required for this project during the next fiscal year. Both the federal and Sindh governments would make a contribution of three billion rupees each. The Sindh government also had a plan to reconstruct 1,800 schools affected by floods at a cost of Rs11.9 billion. Rs4 billion are required for this project during the next financial year.