Sarwar Khan no more PTI member

ISLAMABAD: PTI senior leader and former federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday quit the party.

In a video message, he said, “As far as the May 9 incidents are concerned, as a Pakistani, I say that the attackers of GHQ, corps commander’s house and martyrs’ memorials are guilty of anti-nationalism.”

Khan has joined a long list of PTI members who have said goodbye to the party after the May 9 events.

The other leaders who quit the party include Imran Ismail, Amir Kiyani, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Jai Prakash and Aftab Siddiqui.

Sarwar asserted that the miscreants did not attack the GHQ or the corps commander’s house but the heart of Pakistan. He vehemently condemned all such intentions and actions and demanded as a patriotic Pakistani that the perpetrators be punished.

He maintained that his family was involved in politics for almost 50 years but there should be no confrontation with the state institutions.

He emphasized that due to his disagreement with the PTI’s policy of confrontation, at every forum of the party, he had been advocating that it should refrain from clashes and not fight the national institutions.

He contended that whatever happened (on May 9) was bad and on the basis of it, he had announced his separation from the Tehreek-e-Insaf.