Shehbaz to attend SCO India meeting virtually

A file photo of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — RadioPakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend virtually the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting being held in New Delhi on July 4.

India changed the format to a virtual meeting without giving any reasons, but reports indicated Russia and China would not have been able to attend physically.

“We have received the official invitation from Indian prime minister for our prime minister for the virtual meeting of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation that is due to take place on July 4.

Pakistan will be represented at the summit. We will be making an announcement regarding our participation in coming days,” the spokeswoman at the Foreign Office stated in the weekly briefing.

After the Afghan Taliban once again proposed Pakistan to enter into talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to take up issues of terrorist activities by the latter against Pakistan, the spokeswoman remarked: “We have responded to such questions in the past as well. I would like to invite you to a statement made by our foreign minister in which he stated Pakistan will not negotiate with individuals who are responsible for killing of Pakistani civilians and law-enforcement officials.” Simultaneously, Pakistan continues to engage with the Afghan interim government in Kabul, she said adding she would not go into the specifics of these talks.

She said counterterrorism threat remains high on our agenda. Pakistan is regularly engaged with the interim Afghan government on countering the menace of terrorism. “And this is an ongoing process. We hope and expect the commitments made in the trilateral outcome declaration between Pakistan, Afghanistan and China will be fulfilled, so that Afghanistan is not a source of terrorism and instability faced by its neighbours, including Pakistan,” she said.

Commenting on the recent boat tragedy off the coast of Greece in which dozens of Pakistanis lost their lives, the spokeswoman said, “We have been unable to verify number and identity of Pakistani nationals among the deceased and missing. Greek authorities have recovered 84 bodies. Their identification will take place through DNA matching.”

Relevant authorities have started collecting DNA samples from the families of those suspected to be on-board and will be sharing this with the Greek authorities, she said. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to Japan on July 2-3. In Tokyo, Bilawal Bhutto will hold substantive talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa. They will discuss bilateral trade and investment, cooperation in science and technology, education, information technology, culture and human resource development. They will also discuss important regional and global developments and cooperation and dialogue in multilateral forums, the spokeswoman said.