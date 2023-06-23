All five on Titanic sub dead after ‘catastrophic’ implosion

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. — AFP/File

BOSTON/LONDON: The operator of a submersible missing near the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday it believed all five people on board were dead, due to what the Coast Guard described as a “catastrophic” implosion of the vessel in the ocean depths.

The solemn announcement from Oceangate came hours after rescuers said a “debris field” had been discovered following a dayslong search — adding to fears that, even if the vessel were still intact, its oxygen may have run out.

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” Oceangate said in a statement.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” it said.

“We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”

The US Coast Guard said the debris was consistent with a “catastrophic implosion” of the vessel. “Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families,” Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters in Boston. “On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families.” The UK government also condoled with the families. “Tragic news that those on the Titan submersible, including three British citizens, have been lost following an international search operation,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Twitter. “The UK government is closely supporting the families affected and expresses our deepest condolences.” The small tourist sub had been lost since Sunday, somewhere in a vast swathe of the North Atlantic between the ocean’s surface and more than four kilometers below.

It was carrying British billionaire Harding and dual Pakistani-British citizens Dawood, a tycoon, and his son Suleman. OceanGate Expeditions charges $250,000 for a seat on the sub.

Also on board was OceanGate’s CEO Rush and French submarine operator Nargeolet, nicknamed “Mr Titanic” for his frequent dives at the site.

Marine scientist and oceanographer David Mearns, who specializes in deep water search and recovery operations, earlier said the discovery of debris indicated a breakup of the submersible.

“The only saving grace about that is that it would have been immediate, literally in milliseconds, and the men would have had no idea what was happening,” Mearns, who was friends with two of those onboard, told Sky News.

A surge of assets and experts had joined the operation in the past day, including two more Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs). The French research ship Atalante deployed an unmanned robot able to search at depths of up to 6,000 meters (nearly 20,000 feet) below water on Thursday, the US Coast Guard tweeted. The 6.5-meter Titan began its descent at 8:00 am on Sunday and had been due to resurface seven hours later. But the craft lost communication with its mothership less than two hours into its trip to see the Titanic. Ships and planes scoured 20,000 square kilometers of surface water — roughly the size of the US state of Massachusetts — for the vessel. The Titanic’s watery grave is situated 644 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, and more than two miles below the surface of the North Atlantic.The pressure at that depth as measured in atmospheres is 400 times what it is at sea level. In 2018, OceanGate Expeditions’ former director of marine operations David Lochridge alleged in a lawsuit that he had been fired after raising concerns about the company’s “experimental and untested design” of Titan. Meanwhile, Islamabad has offered condolences to the family of British-Pakistani nationals.