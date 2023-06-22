Rabbani terms Wazir’s arrest illegal

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani termed the arrest of Ali Wazir, MNA, as a violation of section 3, of “The Members of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Immunities and Privileges, Act, 2023”.

Section 3, “The Members of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Immunities and Privileges, Act, 2023” [‘Privileges Act, 2023’] states that no Member shall be detained under any law about preventive detention once the session has been summoned.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mian Raza Rabbani said if Ali Wazir has been arrested in an FIR under section 4, the Privileges Act, 2023 and a copy of the FIR should have been provided to the Speaker within 24 hours of such registration or filing of a case.

“It is for the Speaker to inform the House whether such FIR, under section 4, the Privileges Act, has been provided to him,” he said.