Experts propose heavy taxes on formula milk imports, marketing

ISLAMABAD: Formula milk should be heavily taxed like cigarettes to discourage their consumption and promote breastfeeding in the country while strict laws are needed to curb the illegal and unethical marketing of the Breast Milk Substitutes (BMS), legislators and health experts said on Wednesday.

“Production and distribution of formula milk products should be regulated and there should be strict laws for their regulation. Formula milk products should be heavily taxed like tobacco products and cigarettes to make them unaffordable for most people as they are damaging for our future generation”, PPP Senator Sehar Kamran told an advocacy seminar. Over a dozen parliamentarians including MNAs and Senators were invited by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to attend the ‘Advocacy and Awareness Seminar on BMS Code’ but only one senator managed to attend the meeting.

Senator Sehar Kamran said besides strict laws and heavy taxation, awareness among young girls was key to discouraging formula milk consumption and promoting breastfeeding, saying unfortunately young mothers feeding their children are ridiculed, which discourages the practice. Deploring that the child marriage restraint bill was still pending in the Parliament but added that even after the promulgation of the laws, implementation remains a serious challenge in Pakistan and called for implying all tactics to discourage the use of formula milk, resulting in serious health issues for children. She also called for holding awareness activities in Urdu and other local languages so that most of the people could understand them.