Gillani stresses dialogue among all stakeholders

MULTAN: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) paid tribute to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the party’s former chairperson and prime minister, on her 70th birth anniversary. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto made significant contributions to the restoration of the 1973 Constitution, the rule of law, the supremacy of parliament, and democracy in Pakistan.

The birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto was observed at Multan High Court Bar here on Wednesday where South Punjab Peoples Lawyers Forum hosted a ceremony.

Talking to journalists, PPP leader Syed Yousaf Gillani paid a rich tribute to Benazir Bhutto and said she was the shield of democracy. “The country’s situation needs a dialogue among all the stakeholders who should sit and negotiate in the larger interest of the nation and country,” Gillani said.

He said that like other countries, governments keep coming and going but their economy keeps growing at the same pace. “People should get their rights in all regions of Pakistan. Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto gave the country the Constitution of Pakistan and started the nuclear project. Benazir Bhutto carried forward the mission of her father,” he said. “Shaheed Benazir was the first woman Prime Minister of Pakistan. When the exiles first came home, a record gathering was seen in her honour with a mass reception. She always worked for democracy.”

Condemning May 9 events, Gillani said that military property was attacked and the attack on the civil property was also a wrong move. The cases related to GHQ attacks and memorials of martyrs will be tried in the military courts.

Speaking on the occasion, South Punjab PLF president Giasul Haq Sheikh said: “PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto brought nuclear power into the country while his daughter equipped the country with missile technology.”