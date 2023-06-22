Public hearing: NA committee stresses reorienting Pak-US ties

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs conducted a public hearing on ‘Pak-US Ties’ where experts and practitioners stressed the need to diversify and reorient the multi-faceted Pakistan-US ties.

The participants regretted that the Pakistan-US relationship has always been seen through the security prism that has precluded both countries from assigning substantive meaning to their bilateral relations. The foreign policy experts emphasized that Pakistan should establish friendly ties with the United States while keeping its own interests in perspective

The public hearing was attended by leading foreign policy experts, former diplomats, academics, and over 130 students from various universities. The keynote speakers included Chairman Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Mohsin Dawar, Dr Ayesha Siddiqa, Dr Rabia Akhtar, Saleem Safi, Ambassador Aizaz Chaudry, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Malik, and Elizabeth Threlkeld.

In his speech, the Chairman Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Mohsin Dawar noted that, historically, Pakistan’s relationship with the United States has been transactional. He lamented that in pursuing a policy of extracting “geopolitical rent”, the people of Pakistan paid a heavy price. Alluding to the war in Afghanistan and subsequent political instability, Moshin Dawar noted that America’s ill-conceived wars in the region and Pakistan’s flawed Afghan policy have resulted in chaos and lingering instability that spread Jihadism and extremism in Pakistan and Afghanistan. He emphasized that there was a need to strengthen parliament and make it a key forum for foreign policymaking in Pakistan. He noted that the purpose of the public hearings is to make the people of Pakistan stakeholders in foreign policy decision-making.

In their speeches, the foreign policy experts emphasized that Pakistan should establish friendly ties with the United States while keeping its own interests in perspective. They noted that Pakistan “cannot afford to deprioritize” its ties with the United States as the latter is still a dominant military and economic power despite “talks of America’s decline”. “However, going forward, it should avoid becoming part of America’s proxy wars in the region,” they said.

Highlighting the United States’ pivot to India as a strategic partner to contain China, the experts underlined its implications for Pakistan’s strategic calculus. While highlighting that China has never pressurized Pakistan to pick sides between itself and the United States, the experts urged that Pakistan should continue to balance its relationship with China and the United States and avoid getting entangled in the “bloc politics” of the great powers. They noted that, for Pakistan, deepening bilateral ties with China should not mean weakening Pakistan’s relationship with the United States.

They stressed that the future of a vibrant Pakistan-US bilateral relationship was contingent upon Pakistan capitalizing on her own economic potential and in-house order. The experts noted that Pakistan should broaden its ties with the United States in the non-security realm as there are multiple common challenges that both countries face, and cooperation would be in the mutual interest of both. The experts emphasized that there is a need to broaden the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States, which have been historically looked at largely through the security lens.

They particularly highlighted the need to attract American investment in Special Technology Zones (SEZs) as well as other areas that can help boost Pakistan’s exports. Some experts noted that the United States has “deprioritized” Pakistan in the aftermath of its withdrawal from Afghanistan, and it now views its relationship with Pakistan through the lens of its relationship with India and China.