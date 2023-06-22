Job fair at Comsats varsity concludes

ABBOTTABAD: A one-day job fair, which was organised at the Comsats University Islamabad in Abbottabad Campus, concluded here on Wednesday in which more than 70 national and international companies and organisations participated.

Graduates of Comsats participated in the event and gave interviews to companies for jobs and internships. The special guest at the event was Vice-Chancellor of Pak-Austria University, Prof Dr Muhammad Mujahid.

Director of Comsats University Abbottabad Campus, Prof Dr Muhammad Maroof Shah, professors, and heads of departments along with students were also present.

Dr Mujahid said that this event provided an opportunity for Comsats students to secure their future.

“The students of the eighth semester will have job prospects after completing their education, which will address the issue of unemployment,” he added.

He urged the students to focus on industrial and technical education so that industries can be promoted in the country. Dr Mahroof Shah said the university organised the job fair to provide job opportunities to the students.

He urged the students to make the most of the job fair and emphasized that the university administration would continue to provide such opportunities in the future for the benefit of the students.

Representatives of participating companies said it was the best idea to provide internships and employment opportunities to the students. The said that the companies had the opportunity to choose candidates as per their standards.

The students appreciated the initiatives, and presented various project ideas. Several companies offered jobs and internships to the students after conducting interviews.