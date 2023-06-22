Two killed in DI Khan road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: An eye specialist and a 20-year-old girl were killed in a head-on collision between two vehicles at Mundhran Saidan area on the Chashma Road here on Wednesday.
It was learnt that an eye specialist Dr Mohammad Farooq Sindhi, 41, son of Abdul Sattar, was traveling in his car along with his wife Sumaira Shaheen, 35, when it collided head-on with another vehicle on Chashma Road.
Dr Farooq and a girl identified as Sanam Rubab, 20, daughter of Saadullah Awan, were killed while his wife Sumaira Shaheen sustained injuries in the accident.
