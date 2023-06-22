Alkhidmat Aghosh Orphanage inaugurated in North Waziristan

MIRALI: General Officer Commanding 7-Division Major General Mohammad Naeem Akhtar said on Wednesday that North Waziristan would soon become a home of peace as 90 to 95 percent area has become peaceful.

He was speaking as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Alkhidmat Aghosh Orphanage here. However, within an hour of his speech, a couple of soldiers reportedly sustained injuries in a suicide attack on a military convoy in the close vicinity of the venue of the inauguration ceremony.

The ceremony was also addressed by the central president of the Al-Khidmat Foundation Dr Hafeezur Rahman, provincial president of Jamaat-e-Islami Prof Mohammad Ibraheem Khan, provincial president of the foundation Khalid Waqas and others.

The orphanage has been established at a spacious building with a capacity of accommodating some 120 orphan kids. At least 61 orphans have already been enrolled in the orphanage, while the remaining seats would be filled soon, informed Khalid Waqas.

The major general lauded the sacrifices rendered by the people of North Waziristan, the armed forces and police during the past 20 years. He referred to the decrees issued by Mufti Taqi Usmani and Afghan Taliban Chief Mullah Haibatullah and termed the militant activities in Pakistan as ‘fasad’ and treason.

“Tell me whether Mufti Taqi Usmani is better a scholar or Noor Wali Mehsud and Hafiz Gul Bahader. Taqi Usmani says that Pakistan is an Islamic state and raising arms against it and its forces is haram and illegal. If someone proves that these two militant leaders are more learned and pious than Taqi Usmani, I too would shed my uniform and join them,” he stressed.

“This is not Jihad. This is fasad. Stay away from it,” he urged. He said that after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, there is no justification for carrying out a militant struggle.

General Naeem Akhtar appreciated Al-Khidmat Foundation for opening the orphan center in North Waziristan. He said that who else than him would better understand the pain of an orphan as he himself has gone through this experience after the death of his father when he was just four years old.

He said that Al-Khidmat Foundation was doing a tremendous job in taking care of the orphan children. He said that he himself had visited the Aghosh Home, Peshawar and adopted its best practices in the army-run hostels for deserving students in North Waziristan. He informed that four such hostels were functioning and five more would be made functional soon.

He said that apart from the increasing number of orphan children in the tribal district, the menace of drug addiction was another serious problem. He offered nine hostels in different parts of the district to the foundation for establishment of orphanages and drug rehab centers.

The major general also talked about the target killing in the tribal district and mentioned the names of some famous figures like the former president of Al-Khidmat Foundation Asadullah Shah and Maulana Samiuddin, who were killed by unknown target killers during the past one year.

He said: “The killers of Asad, Tariq and Sami are under the custody of the law. But he cannot share their details on the public forum.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hafeezur Rahman said that it was the 21st Aghosh Home inaugurated in the country. He said that the journey of taking care of orphans had been started from the deadly earthquake in the country in 2005 by setting up the first Aghosh Home in Attock. He said that over a dozen more such orphanages were under construction in the country.

He said that more than 2,000 orphan kids were enrolled in the Aghosh orphanages. Similarly, more than 21,000 orphans were being taken care of under the family support programme, he added.

The foundation has also taken the responsibility to support the street children in receiving education. Some 2,500 street children are provided education in an informal manner in the 50 child protection centers for the purpose across the country, he said.

Dr Hafeez further said that the foundation carried out relief and welfare activities worth Rs19.25 billion during 2002 and some 20 million affected people were reached out during the last one year.

During the devastating floods in the country last year, relief and rehabilitation activities worth Rs15 billion were carried out. Some 8,000 farmers affected by floods were also provided seed and fertiliser. He said that the activities of Al-Khidmat Foundation won a good name for the country as well at international level. He said that for the excellent participation in the rescue and relief activities in Turkiye, the foundation was given the highest civil award by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Prof Mohammad Ibrahim Khan was happy at the presence of the military officers on the occasion. He lauded the support of the armed forces in the establishment of the Aghosh Home and said that it was a good step for promotion of civil-military relations.