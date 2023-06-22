Edwardes College to launch new programmes

PESHAWAR: The Board of Governors (BoG) on Wednesday approved the surplus budget of Rs 1.024 billion for the Edwardes College Peshawar for the year 2023-2024 as the administration announced plans to launch new programs.

A handout said KP Caretaker Minister for Law and Higher Education Justice Retired Irshad Qaiser presided over the BoG meeting. The college management informed the board about its financial and administrative affairs. The minister appreciated the initiatives taken by the college.

The management informed the board that the board was launching programs based on new emerging subjects in the world such as Environmental Sciences, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, etc.

More such programs will be launched in future as well as a result of which the number of students is expected to increase, thus bringing financial benefits to the college.

The board was told that Rs1.4 billion amount has been kept in various banks for investment, which brings profit to the college.

Irshad Qaiser appreciated the college budget and termed the document balanced.

The minister said the quality of education by the institutions has to be improved to the benefit of the students.

“The first priority of educational institutions should be to provide better education to students,” she stressed.