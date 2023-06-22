Speakers urge India, Pakistan to resolve issues

LAHORE: Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) of the University of the Punjab Wednesday organised a seminar on ‘Pakistan & Changing Strategic Environment’.

Eminent educationist Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad Khan, Director PSC, Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, Associate Professors Dr Ahmad Ejaz & Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, faculty members and MPhil and PhD scholars attended the moot.

In his keynote speech, Dr Rashid Ahmad Khan shed light on strategic developments in regions of West Asia, Middle East and South Asia. He evaluated China-Iran and Pakistan relations in terms of Chabahar and Gwadar ports.

He also discussed the Saudi Arabia and Iran friendship and its impacts on diplomatic maneouverings of the Middle East and Gulf region.

He urged India and Pakistan to solve their problems for the benefits of their masses and governments of both the countries and the South Asian region,.

Dr Naumana Kiran said Pakistan can avail the opportunities in the developing scenarios by bringing political and economic stability, restricting terrorism and enhancing civil-military relations in the country.

Dr Ahmad Ejaz elaborated the Chinese move to extend its diplomatic influence in the Middle Eastern region. He said the Chinese government declared full support to the Palestine cause.

Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi emphasised the solution of regional issues in South Asia using the potential of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) keeping in view the role of China in minimising distances between Iran and Saudi Arabia.