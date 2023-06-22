Policies on economic revival: SCCI asks bureaucrats to consult business representatives

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has said bureaucrats should consult the business community representatives for formulating and implementing policies to revive the economy.

Ijaz Afridi, the SCCI acting president, said this while addressing participants of the 33rd Senior Management Course of the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad here on Wednesday. The under training senior officials from various departments were led by Zoobai Masood, said a press release.

SCCI members, including Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Fuad Ishaq Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Imran Khan, Abdul Jalil Jan, SCCI Secretary Sajjad Aziz, a number of industrialists, importers and exporters were present on the occasion. The under-training NIM Islamabad course participants were briefed about the SCCI’s origin, objectives, plans, and other initiatives for promotion of businesses and industrialization, etc.

The SCCI chief said the role of bureaucracy in framing policies and implementing them is pivotal and hence the bureaucracy should consult the business community and relevant stakeholders in evolving the economic policies.

Other members of the chamber said potentials existed to boost bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and trade with Central Asian Republics.

They said apprehensions of business community on Afghan Transit Trade Agreement, inconsistency in policies and lack of joint mechanism and strategy were main hindrance to improvement of bilateral trade between the two neighbouring countries as well as trade with rest of the regional states.

The SCCI members called for reforming the taxation system and implementation of business and industry friendly policies. They termed high power, gas tariffs and rising prices of petroleum products, poor law and order situation the main reasons behind the rapid closure of industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SCCI members explained the reasons for increasing informal trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and gave proposals for converting it into formal and documented one.

They responded to the questions raised by the NIM Islamabad participants, mostly relating to Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, transit trade, gems and mineral development, law and orders, rapid de-industrialization.