Drive against encroachment launched in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration on Wednesday launched an anti-encroachment drive in the city and its suburbs.

“We have removed temporary encroachments and handcarts from different roads and cleared the road,” Muhammad Iqbal, the TMA’s encroachment officer, told reporters.

A joint team of TMA and the Police Department launched an operation at Abbottabad Road, Kashmir Road, Shinkiari Road and the city’s suburbs and removed temporary encroachments and shifted them to warehouses of the former.

The owners of the illegal shops and markets were also served with notices for the voluntary demolition of such structures or else they would be grounded through the heavy machines.

Muhammad Iqbal said that the TMA was clearing hurdles in the way of smooth traffic flow as the tourism season started. He said that since the start of the tourism season in Kaghan valley there had been an increase in the flow of traffic and the anti-encroachment drive was launched to manage it in a better way. The official of TMA said that such an operation would also be executed at Lari Adda and its suburbs to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.