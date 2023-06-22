Seminar calls for awareness about traffic rules

BARA: The speakers at a Seminar here on Wednesday called for creating awareness among the people about the traffic rules to minimise violation of traffic laws and ensure road safety.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Assembly and the district administration had jointly organised the daylong seminar in Bara.

Bara tehsil chairman Mufti Kafeel was the chief guest at the seminar. Superintendent of Police (SP) Shazia Shahid, head of Traffic Learning School Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Traffic warden Asif Raza, DSP traffic for Khyber Malik Mazhar Afridi and others attended it.

The speakers said that it was their responsibility to create awareness among the people about traffic rules to avoid road accidents and ensure road safety. They said that accidents were caused by reckless driving and not following the traffic rules.

The speakers said that the motorists should be made aware of the importance of zebra crossing and the hazards of over-speeding and underage driving. Later the officials distributed shields among the participants of the seminar.