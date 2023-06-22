Dr Jamal directs expediting anti-dengue surveillance

Rawalpindi:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Wednesday directed the relevant officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance to combat dengue.
Presiding over a meeting along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha to review anti-dengue arrangements, the minister directed the relevant officials to implement anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit. He directed all the relevant departments to utilize all resources to eliminate dengue mosquitoes, as the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding larvae. He asked the district administration to arrange seminars and walks for creating awareness against dengue and check the hotspots regularly.
