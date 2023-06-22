Wasa impounds three vehicles for dumping garbage in Nullah Leh

Rawalpindi:The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and police have impounded three garbage-filled vehicles and other waste materials in custody over violation of Section 144 here on Wednesday.

The drivers of three big vehicles filled with garbage wanted to dump waste material in Nullah Leh early morning. But, on duty, Wasa officials with the help of police arrested the drivers and took the vehicles in their custody.

On the directions of the Home Department (Punjab), the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi has imposed Section 144 in areas around Nullah Leh and warned all concerned departments and the common public not to dump or throw garbage and construction debris in Nullah Leh. In case of violation, serious legal action would be taken against violators. WASA Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir, Deputy Managing Director Saleem Ashraf and Deputy Director Omar Farooq were also present at the time of action.

Clearing and cleaning work of Nullah Leh from New Katariyan to Murree Road would be completed till June 30 but drivers of big vehicles were fully trying to throw waste materials here in Nullah Leh. Wasa Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir told ‘The News’ said that they were strictly monitoring Nullah Leh from all sides. “We will never spare violators at any cost. The government is spending millions of rupees in cleaning and clearing of Nullah Leh to avoid flooding situation in monsoon season but violators try to create an unrest situation. “But, I will never spare anybody,” he warned. He also said that Wasa officials were performing duties around Nullah Leh in shifts round the clock. He has appealed public not to throw waste materials in Nullah Leh.

Wasa Managing Director said that the dredging and desilting of Nullah Leh had been started from the Gawalmandi bridge site. He said that under a comprehensive strategy, sewerage lines across the city will be cleaned and manholes will be repaired. The managing director, Wasa said that the Punjab government released funds for clearing and cleaning of all big Nullahs in the city. We have also started physical work to clear and clean all the big nullahs in the city. He said that we are completing the cleaning work of Nullah Leh on a priority basis and hoping we will complete the cleaning work of Nullah Leh before June 30.