PMDC to conduct registration exam in Aug

Islamabad:The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced the upcoming National Registration Examination (NRE), scheduled to take place in August. The NRE is a highly anticipated medical and dental examination specifically designed for foreign medical graduates, providing them with an opportunity to showcase their knowledge and skills, ultimately paving the way for their future success.

The National Registration Examination holds great significance for foreign medical and dental graduates, serving as a comprehensive assessment that determines licensure or registration in their respective fields.

This examination ensures that the highest standards of competence and expertise are met within the industry. To facilitate candidates across Pakistan, the PMDC has selected four major cities—Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, and Peshawar—as examination centres.

The NRE will be conducted by the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) under the supervision of the PMDC. The syllabus for the NRE is available on the PMDC website, and only candidates with provisional licenses issued by the PMDC will be eligible to register for the examination. Aspiring candidates are advised to complete the necessary documentation required for registration in a timely manner. The PM&DC is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and expertise.

By conducting the National Registration Examination, the council aims to foster public trust and confidence in medical and dental professionals while ensuring the continued growth and development of these fields.

All aspiring candidates are encouraged to visit the official PMDC website at www.pmdc.pk to obtain detailed information regarding the examination, including eligibility criteria, registration procedures, and the syllabus. It is crucial for candidates to thoroughly review the guidelines and adhere to the specified deadlines to ensure a smooth and successful registration process. In related news, the PMDC Council has decided to uphold its decision to offer a scholarship program to eligible students.

The council has assured that all students who qualified for the scholarship programme will receive their second instalment in the first week of July 2023. Approximately 301 students will be granted scholarships. For any further inquiries, students are advised to contact the PMDC directly.