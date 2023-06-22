PHA ordered to renovate parks before Eid

Rawalpindi: Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmad Hasan Ranjha here on Wednesday directed the authorities to complete ongoing renovation work of all the parks in Rawalpindi and Murree before Eidul Azha.
The DG also instructed to repair faulty lights, swings and walking tracks as soon as possible besides improving the security of the parks.
He also ordered the officers to utilize all available resources to ensure the provision of the best recreational and tourism facilities to the public in all the parks of Rawalpindi and Murree particularly on Eidul Azha.
The DG said that PHA would complete the ongoing renovation work without utilizing government funds.
Rawalpindi:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Wednesday...
Rawalpindi:The Water and Sanitation Agency and police have impounded three garbage-filled vehicles and other waste...
Islamabad:Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister and Dr. Samar Mubarakmand, nuclear physicist, were the chief...
Islamabad:The Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2022-23 has witnessed an overwhelming response from students across...
Islamabad:The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has announced the upcoming National Registration Examination ,...
Islamabad:Speakers highlighted the importance of promoting and preserving the legacy of Urdu journalism in the current...