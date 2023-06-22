Rawalpindi’s temperature is soaring

Rawalpindi:With more concrete and asphalt replacing natural vegetation, city heat has become a reality. Thanks to densely populated and packed residential areas and networks of paved roads.

“This summer, the city is beginning to exhibit signs of climate change. Studies also indicate that the city is likely to experience the worst effects of climate change in the future,” says Mureed Hussain.

“Heat trapped by tarred roads and dense clusters of buildings, on average, add about two degrees Celsius to the temperatures in the city,” adds Mureed.

“Rawalpindi’s land surface temperatures indicate that the most developed areas are the hottest. The coolest are those with the largest amount of preserved vegetation. The city has witnessed considerable growth in the built-up area at the cost of greener patches. This has had a clear impact on the land surface temperature,” says Shamim Haider.

“There has been an average rise in overall summer temperature. New suburbs of the city record a two to four-degree Celsius increase in land surface temperature. This is inversely related to a change in vegetation cover and positively related to the extent of the built-up area,” adds Shamim.

“The city is also faced with the problem of extension and the deteriorating quality of urban life. The city’s core areas are seeing densification, inadequate supply of open spaces and amenities,” says Ijaz Hussain.

“Water bodies are known to mitigate the effects of urban heat. A study on water bodies, over half of the water bodies have not only dried up but have been lost to the real estate mafia,” adds Ijaz.

“The city needs to improve its water management, recharge its groundwater, otherwise the urban architecture in the city with its growing vertical rises can change wind patterns and intensify the sensation of heat,” Maqbool Ali.

“The increasing use of concrete, asphalt, glass, and metal in the city’s buildings is likely to absorb and retain more heat than a nearby rural area. Some believe that it could absorb twice as much heat,” adds Maqbool.

“Rawalpindi is losing its rural features that mitigate surface and air heat. It does not have exposed soil, grass, and trees that create shadow zones. Heat-trapping materials that prevent its cooling through evapotranspiration now dominate the city landscape. Cities need to go green,” says Mohsen Reza.

“We need better architectural plans and materials for buildings to prevent the formation of heat. Modern residential and commercial buildings need to use eco-friendly materials. Else, this trend may aggravate the existing heat effect in the near future,” says Akhter Hasan.

Azmat Ali says, “Barring a few buildings, the city does not have role models for green buildings. This is despite the fact that the city authorities are committed to promoting green building norms. The authorities should introduce incentives for projects following the standards.”