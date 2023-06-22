Anesthesia management system launched in THQs hospitals

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has said that Anesthesia Management System has been introduced in Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals of Punjab to facilitate surgeries at these hospitals.

He said shortage of anesthetists in the health department was a major roadblock for performing surgical operations at THQs.

The caretaker government has resolved this issue and decided to acquire services of anesthetists privately for administering anesthesia to the patients before surgeries, the minister said.

The minister said that these private anesthetists will be paid on a case-to-case basis to perform operations in the district and tehsil headquarters hospitals.

The minister said that these doctors will be paid three thousand rupees per case. Dr Jamal Nasir said that as a result of this initiative of the caretaker government, thousands of patients could now be operated upon locally. The pressure of operations on hospitals in big cities will be reduced and the problems of patients will be minimised as a result of this measure, he added.

Dr Jamal Nasir said, “All our efforts were aimed at providing relief to poor patients.” Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was special attention for improving the state of affairs in government hospitals in the province and personally carrying out inspections of hospitals in every nook and corner of the province.