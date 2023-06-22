LWMC starts cleanliness operation in cattle markets

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company has made special cleanliness arrangements in nine cattle markets set up by the district administration.

LWMC has deployed additional staff of more than 100 workers along with 50 vehicles including loaders, dumpers, chain arm roll and excavators. The company CEO Babar Sahib Din has instructed the officers of the operations team to be present in the field themselves. Cleaning operations were being carried out in cattle markets under phased priorities. Solid waste as well as green waste was being disposed of from cattle markets and water was also being sprayed in cattle markets to prevent dust and dirt.

In addition, service delivery camps have also been set up for redressal of sanitation related complaints and raising awareness among buyers and sellers while social mobilisers were performing duties to provide awareness to the citizens.

The CEO said that the company will soon start distribution of waste bags to traders and buyers in the cattle markets. Furthermore, a meeting of the representatives of LWMC and private societies was held at LWMC head office in which representatives of more than 100 private societies participated.

CEO Deputy Operations Muhammad Aurangzeb presided over the meeting and briefed the representatives on Eid plan 106 collection points and sensitised on the role of private societies during the Eid. DGM Operations Bilal Ashraf along with all town managers also attended the meeting.

In this regard, Babar Sahib Din stated that the department was ensuring all possible resources to make the Eid Azha cleanliness operation successful and representatives of private societies have also been contacted for proper disposal of animal wastes. LWMC will provide free access to collection points to all housing societies. The citizens will be able to get free waste bags from the camp set up at each UC. It will be the responsibility of the society to send the waste from society to the transfer station.

Babar Sahib Din said that the strict legal action will be taken against the illegal dumping during Eidul Azha. LWMC Community Mobilisation Wing will raise awareness among the citizens to encourage and use waste bags for disposal of animal waste.

Only by following these precautions and measures the citizens will be able to benefit from a rot-free environment. The cooperation of the citizens is the key to the success of LWMC's Eid cleaning operation. Citizens are requested to cooperate with LWMC staff in cattle markets, Eidgahs and slaughterhouses. For swift redressal of sanitation complaints, citizens can contact LWMC Helpline 1139 or use social media, the CEO said.