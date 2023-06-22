District admin asked to facilitate cattle traders

Adviser to the chief minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited District Sialkot on Wednesday.

Wahab Riaz was accompanied by Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan during his inspection visit in which he reviewed overall administrative measures and cattle markets and law and order situation ahead of Eidul Azha.

Wahab Riaz also visited Rescue exercise camp established to cope with any emergency during upcoming monsoon and expected flood season. He also witnessed the flood relief exercises and appreciated the skills of Rescue teams.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood and DPO Hassan Syed briefed him about five 5 cattle markets, overall administrative measures and law and order situation in the district. Wahab Riaz directed the officials concerned to provide all necessary facilities to public and sacrificial animal traders in the cattle markets.