District admin asked to facilitate cattle traders

Adviser to the chief minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited District Sialkot on Wednesday.
Wahab Riaz was accompanied by Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan during his inspection visit in which he reviewed overall administrative measures and cattle markets and law and order situation ahead of Eidul Azha.
Wahab Riaz also visited Rescue exercise camp established to cope with any emergency during upcoming monsoon and expected flood season. He also witnessed the flood relief exercises and appreciated the skills of Rescue teams.
Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood and DPO Hassan Syed briefed him about five 5 cattle markets, overall administrative measures and law and order situation in the district. Wahab Riaz directed the officials concerned to provide all necessary facilities to public and sacrificial animal traders in the cattle markets.
Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has said that Anesthesia Management...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company has made special cleanliness arrangements in nine cattle markets set up by the...
LAHORE:A delegation of legal inspectors from various police training colleges/schools called on IG Punjab Dr Usman...
LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has chaired a meeting regarding the Imamia Colony Overhead Bridge...
LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council orchestrated a magnificent evening of music as a heartfelt tribute to musicians from...
LAHORE:Legislative reforms, administrative actions and coordinated forums are needed to promote the protection of...