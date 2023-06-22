118 cattle markets, 182 sale points set up in Punjab

LAHORE:Department of Local Government Wednesday established 118 cattle markets and 182 sale points across the province for the convenience of the people to purchase sacrificial animals for Eidul Azha.

According to Secretary Local Government Pervez Iqbal, 34 cattle markets and sale points in Bahawalpur division, 42 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 34 in Faisalabad, 23 in Gujranwala, 22 in Gujarat, 31 in Multan, 32 in Lahore division, 26 in Rawalpindi division, 21 in Sahiwal and 35 in Sargodha division have been made functional.

He said 3,000 workers of LG Department had been deputed to run these cattle markets and sale points. He maintained the best facilities were being ensured for citizens at the markets.

Meanwhile, he directed the chief officers across the province to immediately visit temporary sale points and review facilities there for visitors and submit a report to him in this regard.

He said: "No cattle sale point will be allowed to work other than those notified by the government and strict action will be taken in this regard.”

He urged the people to buy animals only from approved cattle markets.