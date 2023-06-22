417 Sikh yatrees arrive in City

LAHORE:A 417-member delegation of Indian Sikh yatrees under the leadership of Sardar Papinder Singh arrived in provincial capital through Wagah border on Wednesday to attend the 184th birth anniversary celebrations of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.
The ceremony of birth anniversary will be held on June 29 at Gurduwara Shri Dera Sahib, Lahore.
The members of Pakistan Sikh Gurduwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) welcomed the yatrees at Wagah border.
The head of Sikh yatrees on this occasion said that Pakistan was the second home for Sikhs living in all parts of the world. He also thanked the government and ETPB for making best arrangements for Sikh yatrees.
