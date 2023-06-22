Budget targets to be reviewed every month, says minister

LAHORE:Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad while directing for achieving the budget targets has said the targets given in the budget of four months will be reviewed every month so that the objectives of public welfare can be fulfilled.

The minister was chairing a meeting held in his office where various issues of the department were reviewed. Speaking at the meeting, Ibrahim Murad said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, there will be no compromise on the provision of facilities to the citizens. He said that along with the employees of the Local Government Department, nominated 10 thousand local government volunteers across Punjab will also play their role in providing civic services. He directed that all local bodies should prepare a plan for timely disposal of hides of sacrificial animals on Eidul Azha. He said that negligence in cleaning arrangements during Eid will be unacceptable. Ibrahim Murad appealed to the citizens to throw the garbage at the designated spots and to cooperate with the cleaning staff.