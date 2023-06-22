PFA to invite int’l companies to produce biodiesel

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar Wednesday said that an international conference will be held soon to invite more companies to produce biodiesel from used cooking oil in Pakistan. He said this at a meeting of high-ups and experts of international oil companies at PFA Headquarters on Wednesday.

PFA DG said that legal and technical aspects of the disposal of used cooking oil were also discussed during the meeting. He said that an international oil company had expressed interest in setting up a used cooking oil collection system across the province and producing biodiesel from the used cooking oil. PFA DG added that the three largest oil companies have so far shown interest in this project. He said that valuable foreign exchange can be saved along with reduced health problems by converting used cooking oil into biodiesel.