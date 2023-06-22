Steps being taken to meet doctors’ shortage in hospitals

LAHORE:A meeting of the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education held under Health Minister Dr Javed Akram reviewed the steps about Post Graduate Medical Diploma Programme.

The officers concerned gave a briefing to the supervising Health Minister Dr Javed. The minister said that the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education is taking revolutionary steps to meet the shortage of doctors in DHQs and THQs on priority. The initiative of Post Graduate Medical Diploma Programme in Punjab will help fill the shortage of doctors in DHQs and TEQs on priority.

Post graduate medical diploma programme will start in all medical institutions of Punjab. A total of 100 seats will be reserved for MCPS and 100 seats for Post Graduate Medical Diploma. An integrated dashboard will be designed for post graduate medical diploma programme in Punjab.

The University of Health Sciences will conduct an entrance test for admission to post-graduate medical diploma programme in Punjab. Doctors will have to get NOC from the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education for admission to post-graduate medical diploma programme. The Academic Calendar of Post Graduate Medical Diploma Program will be released in the month of December every year.

Secretary Health Punjab, Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Technical Secretary Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt, MS Services Hospital Dr Ehtishamul Haq, Additional Secretary Medical Education Dr Wasim, Vice-Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Ahsan, Principal Nishtar Medical College Prof Dr Rashid Qamar, Assistant Professor from Jinnah Hospital Dr Shabbir Chaudhry, Senior Registrar Dr Salman Kazmi from Mayo Hospital, Mudassar Ashrafi from YDA Punjab and others attended the meeting.