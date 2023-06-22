CITY PULSE

Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai?
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Zahabia Khozema. Titled ‘Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai? Tumharey Liye Ya Humarey Liye?’, the show will run at the gallery until July 4. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
Hunar
The Sindh Culture Department is hosting a handicrafts exhibition to provide artisans an opportunity to access the market and to support them. Titled ‘Hunar’, the show will run at the Port Grand on June 24 and June 25. Contact 0349-1875310 for more information.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal has assured Association of Builders and Developers of...
Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday presided over a meeting at the Karachi Police Office on security and...
hyderabad: The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Hyderabad police has claimed the arrest of a terrorist, Halar, son...
A police constable and three journalists were robbed, while the house of another journalist was burgled in different...
Special Investigation Unit personnel on Wednesday successfully busted a network involved in smuggling heroin to...
An anti-terrorism court has acquitted four accused for lack of evidence in a case pertaining to robbery, encounter...