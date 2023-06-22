ABAD delegation meets Federal Planning Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal has assured Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) to give status of Special Economic District to Gwadar (GSED) with 10 to 20 years tax holiday.

The minister was talking to a delegation of ABAD here. Delegation was lead by Chairman Southern Region ABAD Raheel Rinch. Former Chairman ABAD Arif Jeewa and ABAD Gwadar Chapter’s leading members Affan Qureshi and Humayu Qadir were also present on this occasion.

ABAD delegation highlighted importance of Gwadar and requested the federal Minister to take up issue of granting Special Economic District status to Gwadar with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to speed up the process. Balochistan government has already approved status of Special Economic District for Gwadar and has requested federal government to announce Gwadar Special Economic District as soon as possible for the economic development of the country.

The delegation also requested minister to grant 35 years tax holiday for Gwadar but the minister said that he can try to convince federal government to grant 10 to 20 years tax holiday for Gwadar.