Cop, four journalists robbed

A police constable and three journalists were robbed, while the house of another journalist was burgled in different incidents of crime in the city on Wednesday.

A policeman who was on security duty at a cattle market near the Northern Bypass was deprived of his official weapon. According to details, unknown motorcyclists escaped after snatching the official weapon from the policeman near the Northern Bypass in the Super Highway area.

PC Arsal Shaukat told the police in his statement that the unknown dacoits escaped after snatching his official weapon from him. The suspects on a motorbike had snatched his 9mm pistol.

The Manghopir police of District West launched an investigation into the incident. The police officials investigating the case said the constable was supposed to deposit his official weapon at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station.

However, they added, instead of depositing the weapon, he had been keeping it with him. The suspects made off with only the cop’s weapon, as his other belongings were not robbed.

Journalists robbed

Armed suspects snatched a mobile phone from a senior subeditor of an Urdu daily, Javed Iqbal, at gunpoint on Tipu Sultan Road. The robbers managed to escape after committing the crime.

Similarly, two more journalists working for an English-language newspaper were deprived of their phones, cash and other valuables on the Baloch Colony Expressway near the Iqra University. The victims said four robbers on two motorbikes committed the crime.

Separately, the house of Tariq Abul Hassan, a senior journalist associated with a private news channel, in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood was burgled. The suspects made off with bags, laptops, mobile phones and other valuables.

The Crime Reporters Association condemned the incident, and demanded from the top authorities of the police to ensure the arrest of the suspects.