Two arrested as SIU busts heroin smuggling network

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) personnel on Wednesday successfully busted a network involved in smuggling heroin to foreign destinations.

The operation resulted in the seizure of one kilogramme of narcotics and arrests of two suspects. Officials said the SIU staff foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin to Dubai and Sri Lanka by intercepting laptop bags and capsules.

Two suspected heroin smugglers were apprehended during the operation. They were identified as Waqar Hussain, son of Iftikhar Hussain, and Mohammad Faisal, son of Mohammad Rajab.

The SIU team nabbed them near SM Law College while they were allegedly preparing for the heroin smuggling venture. Subsequent searches led to the discovery of over one kilogramme of heroin cleverly concealed within capsules and laptop bags.

Investigations unveiled that both individuals smuggled heroin by ingesting capsules and carrying them to Dubai and Sri Lanka. The narcotics were then extracted from their bodies and placed in specifically imported laptop bags from Dubai.

The arrested suspects reportedly purchased heroin of one million rupees and sold it abroad for over Rs2.5 million. Further interrogations revealed that the drugs were sold to a person named Abu Khalid in Dubai and another individual named Machan in Galle, Sri Lanka.

The suspects disclosed that they procured narcotics from a Lyari resident named Yasir. Additional revelations are expected to emerge from the ongoing investigations as authorities delve deeper into the drug smuggling network.