ATC acquits four men of robbery, police encounter charges

An anti-terrorism court has acquitted four accused for lack of evidence in a case pertaining to robbery, encounter with police, possession of illicit arms and terrorism.

Moheed Shah, Roshan Ali, Adnan and Shoaib, alias Bewaqta, were charged with robbing over a dozen employees of a godown at gunpoint, encountering the police with the intention to kill, and causing terrorism within the jurisdiction of the Pak Colony police station in August 2022.

The ATC-XX judge, who conducted the trial in the judicial complex inside the central prison, announced his order reserved after hearing arguments from both the defence and prosecution sides. He observed that the prosecution had failed to prove its cases against the accused beyond the shadow of doubt.

The judge ordered the jail authorities to release them forthwith if their custody was not required in any other case.

According to the prosecution, the four accused had robbed more than a dozen people working at a godown in Haroonabad of their cash and mobile phones at gunpoint on August 22, 2021. It said the accused later indiscriminately fired at a police team when it reached the scene.

The prosecution said unlicensed pistols and snatched mobile phones as well as cash were seized from the accused, adding that the accused Shoaib had previously been behind bars in an illegal arms case while Roshan and Adnan had also earlier been arrested on various charges.

State prosecutors Iqbal Meo and Altaf Khokhar contended that there was sufficient evidence to corroborate the prosecution’s charges against the alleged robbers and pleaded with the judge to punish them according to the law.

Defence lawyer Haider Farooq Jatoi, however, argued that the prosecution had failed to produce convincing evidence to prove its cases against his clients. He said there were major contradictions in the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses, adding that no one was stated to have injured in the purported shootout between the police and accused and the investigation officer did not produce empty shells of 9mm pistols allegedly used in the crime.

He requested the judge to acquit his clients for lack of evidence.

Separate cases were registered at the Pak Colony police station under the sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 324 (attempted murder), and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 23(i)(a) of the Sindh Arms Act read with the Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.