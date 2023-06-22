Journalist thrashed for filming cops ‘taking away goat in mobile’

Policemen beat up a journalist of a private news channel and took away his mobile phone after deleting a video of officers allegedly taking a goat in a mobile van.

After the video went viral on social media, senior officers launched a search for the police mobile and three personnel in uniform and two in plain clothes. At the goats’ market near Essa Nagri, the five cops were sitting in the mobile van. In the meantime, when Aurangzeb Jabbar, a journalist of a private news channel, who was also present there, asked about a goat being taken away in the mobile, the cops got angry and started using abusing language against him.

They deleted videos in his mobile phone and threatened him with serious consequences.

The personnel in the mobile introduced themselves as employees of the Special Branch. On the other hand, officers of the Special Branch say that the police mobile does not belong to the Special Branch and its information is being obtained. The incident was reported to the Aziz Bhatti police station. Police reached the spot and recorded statements of people present there and also spoke with goat traders in the market. They said they were looking into the allegations.

The Crime Reporters Association condemned the beating of the journalist by the policemen and demanded strict action against them.