Flower vendor shot dead in house robbery in Korangi

A flower vendor was killed during a house robbery in the Korangi area of Karachi on Wednesday.

Moreover, a man was killed in Ittehad Town and four others injured in firing incidents in different areas of the city.

Armed men shot and killed the owner of a house during the house robbery in the Korangi area within the jurisdiction of the Zaman Town police station. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Irfan, son of Naseem Ahmed.

He was the father of two children and ran a flower shop in Korangi.

According to the police, Irfan lived in the house with his brother and the incident occurred on early Wednesday morning when three armed robbers barged into the house from its back and held the family hostage at gunpoint.

As the robbers tried to escape after putting stolen cash, gold ornaments and other valuables in a bag, Adnan, the younger brother of the deceased who lived on the upper storey of the house offered resistance.

At the same time, Irfan, who lived on the ground floor of the house, also put up resistance and tried to get hold of one of the robbers, upon which the robbers shot him dead and escaped on two motorcycles.

Police said a total four robbers were behind the incident. They added that three armed robbers escaped on one motorcycle and their fourth member fled on another motorcycle.

According to the police, the armed robbers fired four to five shots and three empty shells of a 9mm pistol had been seized by the investigators. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Separately, a person was killed in a firing incident in Baldia Town’s Qaimkhani Colony within the jurisdiction of the Ittehad Town police station.

The deceased man, Qasim, was a resident of the same area and used to take crystal drugs with other addicts in the area.

He had an altercation with other drug addicts on Tuesday and was shot dead by unidentified persons on Wednesday morning, police said, adding that they suspected that the man was shot and killed by the same drug addicts with whom he had a feud a day earlier.

In another incident, two persons, Shahzad and Danish Soomro, were injured in a firing incident in Baldia Town and rushed to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. The incident apparently occurred over personal enmity.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man, Rashid, son of Ramzan, was injured after a stray bullet hit him in Jumma Goth within the limits of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Separately, a man was shot and injured near Ittehad Town and rushed to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

He was identified as 48-year-old Wazir Bahadur, son of Muzaffar Khan.