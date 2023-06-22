Rich tribute paid to Benazir Bhutto on her 70th birthday

On the occasion of the 70th birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, a seminar was organized in the federal capital on Wednesday by the Shaheed Bhutto Foundation.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, along with federal ministers Sherry Rehman and Shazia Atta Marri, and several assembly members affiliated with the Peoples Party, participated in the seminar. The event also witnessed the presence of a significant number of other leaders of the party.

During the ceremony, Aseefa Bhutto paid tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and acknowledged her leadership during challenging times, emphasizing that she led Pakistan in dark hours.

She said that the legacy of Benazir Bhutto can guide us to get out of the darkness today.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon also paid tribute to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her 70th birthday.

He expressed congratulations to the entire nation on this significant day and said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was an exemplary leader of global stature and a source of pride for the Islamic world.

In a special message, Memon emphasized that the remarkable work carried out to empower women during Bibi's tenure remains unparalleled to this day. He said Benazir Bhutto never exhibited fear and always persevered.

He stated that Shaheed Bibi endured the hardships of imprisonment in the pursuit of democracy and upholding the supremacy of the constitution, and despite the grave risks to her life, she courageously returned to Pakistan. When the Central Executive Committee of the party requested her to depart, she responded by saying, “Do you want to distance me from my peoples?"

The provincial information minister stated that despite the assassination attack, Benazir Bhutto never exhibited fear and fearlessly fought for democracy while residing in this country. Shaheed Bibi made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation, its people, and Pakistan, he added.

He further stated that the greatest gift from the people on the birthday of Shaheed Bibi is the sweeping victory of the Peoples Party in the local government elections, and the next gift from the people, by the grace of Allah, will be the ascent of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the prime minister of Pakistan. If Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assumed this role, he would strive to bring relief to every segment of society, he said.

Cake-cutting ceremonies were held in Karachi, Islamabad and other parts of the country to celebrate the birthday of Benazir Bhutto.