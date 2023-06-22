Mazari once again offers India to resume cricket ties

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari has once again offered India to play all the matches of Asia Cup in Pakistan as any hesitancy and stubbornness would go against promotion of cricket in South Asia and across the world.

Talking to media on the occasion of Benazir Bhutto’s birthday celebrations Wednesday, Ehsan Mazari offered India to resume cricketing ties at the earliest.

“Asia Cup is a golden opportunity for India to resume cricketing relations between the two countries. India cricketers should come over to Pakistan to participate in international events as well in bilateral series like the way their bridge, baseball and tennis teams are crossing over the border to play in Pakistan. It is something very surprising to see cricketers staying out while all others are ready to come over to Pakistan.”

The minister said that in case of their refusal to play Asia Cup matches in Pakistan, the same pattern will be followed when it comes to Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup.

“We will not play our matches in India if India declines this fresh offer to cross the border and play Asia Cup matches in Pakistan,” the minister added.

He said that the Pakistan government would decide against travelling to India and play their matches at a neutral place.

“We will play all our matches at a neutral venue,” he said.